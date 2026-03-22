Brokerages Set Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Target Price at $14.30

Shares of Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNMA. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Fannie Mae in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Fannie Mae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Fannie Mae Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Fannie Mae has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Fannie Mae had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Fannie Mae

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Fannie Mae Company Profile

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The Federal National Mortgage Association, commonly known as Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA), is a government-sponsored enterprise established by Congress in 1938 as part of the New Deal to support the U.S. housing market. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Fannie Mae’s mission is to promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the mortgage market. The company operates by purchasing residential mortgage loans from financial institutions, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and providing guarantees to investors against borrower default.

In its core business, Fannie Mae works with mortgage lenders across the United States—including banks, credit unions and mortgage finance companies—to ensure a steady flow of capital for homebuyers and homeowners seeking refinancing.

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