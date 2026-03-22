UBS Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $35.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.
OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.50.
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Oxford Industries Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Oxford Industries by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.
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