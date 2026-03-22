UBS Group Cuts Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Price Target to $35.00

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.50.

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Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $510.32 million, a PE ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Oxford Industries by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 27,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 292,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 8,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

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Oxford Industries, Inc, incorporated in 1942 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of high-quality men’s and women’s lifestyle apparel and accessories. The company’s product portfolio features a mix of owned brands and licensed partnerships that span casual, resort and performance categories. Key owned brands include Tommy Bahama, renowned for its island-inspired menswear and women’s sportswear, and Southern Tide, which offers coastal-focused clothing and footwear.

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