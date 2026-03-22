Caledonia Mining (CMCL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Monday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 23, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

CMCL stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46. Caledonia Mining has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 6,486.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company’s flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

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