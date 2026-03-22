EKF Diagnostics (EKDHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect EKF Diagnostics to post earnings of $0.0081 per share and revenue of $35.5660 million for the quarter.

EKF Diagnostics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EKDHF opened at $0.34 on Friday. EKF Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,502.11.

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About EKF Diagnostics

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EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS: EKDHF) is a global in vitro diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of point-of-care and laboratory analyzers, reagents and consumables. The company’s product portfolio addresses key segments of the diagnostic testing market, including haematology, biochemistry, immunoassay, haemostasis and diabetes monitoring.

EKF Diagnostics offers peripheral blood analyzers designed for use in clinical laboratories, hospitals and veterinary clinics, along with handheld and benchtop devices for rapid on-site testing.

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