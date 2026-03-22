Tongcheng Travel (TNGCF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0461 per share and revenue of $4.7501 billion for the quarter.

Tongcheng Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Tongcheng Travel stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. Tongcheng Travel has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

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About Tongcheng Travel

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Tongcheng Travel (OTCMKTS:TNGCF) is a China-based online travel agency that offers a comprehensive suite of travel services to leisure and business customers. The company’s platform enables users to search for, compare and book a wide range of travel products, including domestic and international package tours, standalone hotel accommodations, transportation tickets, attraction admission vouchers and local guided excursions.

In addition to its core booking services, Tongcheng Travel provides ancillary travel solutions such as visa assistance, corporate travel management and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) support.

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