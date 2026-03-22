Analysts Set Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Target Price at $9.40

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GBTG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Global Business Travel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st.

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Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Shares of GBTG stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. Global Business Travel Group has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Global Business Travel Group had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 4.01%.The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

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Global Business Travel Group (NYSE: GBTG), formerly known as American Express Global Business Travel, is a provider of end-to-end corporate travel management solutions. The company helps organizations plan, book and manage business travel, meetings and events through an integrated suite of services. Its offerings include traveller support, expense management, virtual and in-person meeting services, data analytics and duty-of-care solutions tailored to enterprise customers.

Operating under a global network of offices and digital platforms, Global Business Travel Group serves clients across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

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