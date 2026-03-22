Brokerages Set First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Price Target at $24.58

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.5833.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

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First BanCorp. Stock Performance

First BanCorp. stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 27.48%.During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 34,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $754,437.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,537.07. This trade represents a 35.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 4,723 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $106,881.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,415,739.97. The trade was a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,467,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,017,000 after buying an additional 413,557 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,541,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 616,170 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,334,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,850,000 after acquiring an additional 126,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,659,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,856,000 after acquiring an additional 171,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,284,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,365,000 after acquiring an additional 548,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp (NYSE: FBP) is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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