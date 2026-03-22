JAGU’s (NYSEAMERICAN:JAGU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

JAGU’s (NYSEAMERICAN:JAGU – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 23rd. JAGU had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JAGU Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:JAGU opened at $1.55 on Friday. JAGU has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Get JAGU alerts:

Insider Activity at JAGU

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Isoenergy purchased 250,000 shares of JAGU stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JAGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.