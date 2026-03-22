Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Raised to C$90.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James Financial from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Desjardins increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$76.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.20. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$66.93 and a 12-month high of C$85.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.74 billion for the quarter. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 3.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.0410959 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Alimentation Couche-Tard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alimentation Couche-Tard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target from C$85.00 to C$90.00, boosting implied upside and signaling increased confidence in ATD’s outlook. Raymond James PT raise

Raymond James raised its price target from C$85.00 to C$90.00, boosting implied upside and signaling increased confidence in ATD’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial raised its target to C$89.00 and kept an “outperform” rating — another vote of confidence that supports higher valuations. National Bank Financial upgrade TickerReport

National Bank Financial raised its target to C$89.00 and kept an “outperform” rating — another vote of confidence that supports higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity started coverage with a C$91.00 price target and a “buy” rating, adding incremental buy-side analyst interest. Canaccord new PT

Canaccord Genuity started coverage with a C$91.00 price target and a “buy” rating, adding incremental buy-side analyst interest. Positive Sentiment: Market consensus across brokerages is now summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which tends to support investor demand and headline-driven buying. Consensus Rating

Market consensus across brokerages is now summarized as a “Moderate Buy,” which tends to support investor demand and headline-driven buying. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews ATD’s valuation after one of its strongest quarters in over two years — useful context for investors weighing current multiples versus recent operational momentum. Yahoo Finance valuation article

A Yahoo Finance piece reviews ATD’s valuation after one of its strongest quarters in over two years — useful context for investors weighing current multiples versus recent operational momentum. Negative Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce trimmed its price target from C$92.00 to C$89.00 — a modest reduction in upside expectations that could temper enthusiasm from some investors. CIBC PT cut

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. In addition, the company operates more stores under the Circle K banner in other countries such as China, Egypt, and Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.