Calix (NYSE:CALX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

CALX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded Calix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Calix from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Calix from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

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Calix Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $50.36 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $272.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Calix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calix will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,844,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,090,000. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth $1,707,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 211.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 122,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

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Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company’s flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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