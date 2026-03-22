Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.28.

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Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE DELL opened at $158.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $169.90. The company has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 28,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $4,350,957.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 53,373 shares in the company, valued at $8,139,916.23. This represents a 34.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 237,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $36,659,346.40. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,540,917 shares of company stock valued at $230,215,036. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

About Dell Technologies

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Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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