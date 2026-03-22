Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Genie Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Genie Energy Price Performance

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.66 million, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.11. Genie Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 805,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,097,000 after acquiring an additional 616,017 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter worth about $4,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Genie Energy by 362.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 114,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genie Energy by 22.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,054,000 after purchasing an additional 102,702 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genie Energy by 1,040.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the period. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

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Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE) is a diversified energy holding company that operates through two primary segments: upstream oil and natural gas exploration and retail energy supply. Its exploration arm, Genie Energy E&P, pursues development of oil shale resources and conventional hydrocarbon deposits, holding licenses for projects in regions such as Israel’s Shefela basin and Jordan’s oil shale formations. The division also explores select opportunities in North America, leveraging technical partnerships to advance resource evaluation and pilot production programs.

Genie Retail Energy provides electricity and natural gas to residential and small commercial customers under regulated and deregulated frameworks.

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