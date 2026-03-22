BMO Capital Markets Cuts International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $290.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $361.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

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International Business Machines Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $246.12 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $214.50 and a 1 year high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.85 and its 200-day moving average is $284.80. The company has a market capitalization of $230.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The business had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 60.27%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,432. The trade was a 12.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock worth $417,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key International Business Machines News

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About International Business Machines

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International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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