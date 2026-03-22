PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.4%

PRT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.42.

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PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.16% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

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PermRock Royalty Trust is an unincorporated statutory trust established in 2018 by PDC Energy under Delaware law to hold non-operated royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The trust’s assets derive from a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests originally contributed by PDC Energy, primarily focused on the Delaware Basin of West Texas. As a royalty trust, PermRock does not engage in drilling or field operations but instead receives royalty income from production generated by third-party operators.

The core business activity of PermRock revolves around collecting and distributing net profits interest and mineral royalty payments from producing wells.

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