PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.
PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.4%
PRT opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.72. PermRock Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $4.42.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile
PermRock Royalty Trust is an unincorporated statutory trust established in 2018 by PDC Energy under Delaware law to hold non-operated royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The trust’s assets derive from a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests originally contributed by PDC Energy, primarily focused on the Delaware Basin of West Texas. As a royalty trust, PermRock does not engage in drilling or field operations but instead receives royalty income from production generated by third-party operators.
The core business activity of PermRock revolves around collecting and distributing net profits interest and mineral royalty payments from producing wells.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.