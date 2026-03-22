Brokerages Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $21.60

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 76,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 110.74%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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