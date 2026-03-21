TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.26 and traded as high as $3.48. TeleTech shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 871,197 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TeleTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TeleTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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TeleTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $130.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08.

TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $569.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.53 million. TeleTech had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 16.24%. TeleTech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TeleTech Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TeleTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in TeleTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeleTech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Management LLC bought a new position in TeleTech in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TeleTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TeleTech Company Profile

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TTEC Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a global customer experience technology and services company that designs, builds and delivers transformative solutions for customer acquisition and engagement. Leveraging a combination of digital consulting, technology, analytics and operations services, TTEC helps clients across industries enhance their customer journeys, automate key processes and harness data-driven insights to foster loyalty and drive revenue growth.

The company’s core offerings span end-to-end customer engagement solutions, including customer experience (CX) strategy consulting, cloud migration, omni-channel contact center operations and managed services.

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