Rui Avelar Sells 3,119 Shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) insider Rui Avelar sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $14,815.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 427,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,259.25. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rui Avelar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Rui Avelar sold 29,996 shares of Evolus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $146,680.44.

On Monday, December 22nd, Rui Avelar sold 2,261 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $16,166.15.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.64. 1,596,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,567. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOLS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Evolus by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Evolus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on medical aesthetics. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Evolus develops and commercializes products designed to enhance facial appearance through minimally invasive procedures. Since its founding in 2017, the company has positioned itself in the fast-growing aesthetic market by partnering with leading manufacturers and leveraging clinical expertise to bring innovative injectables to practitioners and patients.

The company’s flagship offering, Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), is a neuromodulator approved by the U.S.

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