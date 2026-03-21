Insider Selling: AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells $9,590,789.70 in Stock

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 20,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.67, for a total value of $9,590,789.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,112,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,236,251.94. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eduardo Vivas also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total value of $74,331,545.90.

AppLovin Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $442.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,759,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,378,222. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 57.42% and a return on equity of 245.64%. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price (down from $800.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $720.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter valued at $9,097,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin News Summary

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AppLovin Company Profile

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AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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