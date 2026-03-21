Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) VP Sells $1,480,050.00 in Stock

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) VP Damian Miguel Mindlin sold 429,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $1,480,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 14,768,847 shares in the company, valued at $50,952,522.15. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pampa Energia Price Performance

NYSE:PAM traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 302,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,240. Pampa Energia S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.82.

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Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.35. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.87%.The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pampa Energia

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth about $24,006,000. Fundamenta Capital S.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,496,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pampa Energia by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 698,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,968,000 after buying an additional 206,197 shares during the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pampa Energia by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,535,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the period. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,582,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pampa Energia in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pampa Energia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energia

Pampa Energia Company Profile

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Pampa Energía SA is Argentina’s largest independent energy company, with integrated operations spanning electricity generation, transmission, distribution and oil and gas activities. The company holds a diversified portfolio of thermal and hydroelectric power plants, along with growing investments in renewable energy projects, serving both domestic and regional markets.

In its electricity business, Pampa Energía develops and operates plants that supply energy to Argentina’s power grid.

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