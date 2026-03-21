Claire Mazumdar Sells 6,499 Shares of Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 6,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $122,441.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 339,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,145.28. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Claire Mazumdar also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 19th, Claire Mazumdar sold 6,905 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $129,675.90.

On Friday, March 20th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,596 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $30,244.20.

On Monday, March 9th, Claire Mazumdar sold 36,766 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $704,804.22.

On Friday, March 6th, Claire Mazumdar sold 3,817 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $71,568.75.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Claire Mazumdar sold 2,631 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $49,278.63.

On Thursday, March 5th, Claire Mazumdar sold 1,786 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $33,469.64.

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCAX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.41. 1,190,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,465. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of -0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.27. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCAX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period.

About Bicara Therapeutics

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Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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