Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz Sells 2,982 Shares

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $238,202.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 55,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,730.40. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lizette Benedi Herraiz also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 13th, Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 7,598 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $607,612.06.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:STRA traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 515,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $93.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.86.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.27. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRA shares. Zacks Research raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 62,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,467,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,352 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 188.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 160,303 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 155.7% in the third quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 234,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 142,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 115,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,615,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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