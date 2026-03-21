SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $165,029.48 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $165,029.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, February 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $256,961.52.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. 78,133,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,291,918. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 5,244,291 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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