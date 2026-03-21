SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Sells $165,029.48 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $165,029.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,755 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $184,076.85.
- On Tuesday, January 20th, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $243,801.00.
- On Tuesday, December 23rd, Kelli Keough sold 9,468 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $256,961.52.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.90. 78,133,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,291,918. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42.
Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Anthony Noto bought shares after the short‑seller report, signaling management confidence and helping to stem the decline; that insider purchase and the company’s public rebuttal have been cited by traders as a stabilizing factor. SoFi Calls Short Seller Report ‘Factually Inaccurate and Misleading,’ Stock Rises as CEO Noto Buys Shares
- Positive Sentiment: SoFi’s loan‑platform business is growing rapidly and is described as a capital‑light growth engine (originations and related revenue have surged), which supports recurring, lower‑capital risk growth for the company. SoFi’s Loan Platform Business Emerges as a Capital-Light Growth Engine
- Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage with an equal‑weight rating and a $19 price target, offering modest upside from current levels but not a clear buy signal; this is likely to temper short‑term volatility rather than spark a big move. Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage of SoFi
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media pieces debate upside (some bulls argue multi‑product cross‑sell and member growth could lift shares toward $30) versus valuation/execution risks; these narratives keep trading active but are not immediate catalysts. Can SoFi Stock Reach $30 by the End of 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Muddy Waters released a scathing short report alleging aggressive accounting and “financial engineering,” which triggered sharp selling and raised near‑term regulatory and reputational risk until claims are resolved. Short Seller Muddy Waters Report
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts flagged new questions after the short report, prolonging downside pressure until independent audits, regulatory feedback, or clearer disclosures arrive. Analyst Flags ‘New Questions’ After Short Report
- Negative Sentiment: CTO Jeremy Rishel sold ~94,958 shares (~$1.65M), which adds negative insider‑flow optics even though other insider activity includes the CEO buy. CTO Insider Sale SEC Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Wider credit‑market and fintech sector headwinds (reports of lending restrictions at big banks) have amplified selling across credit‑sensitive fintech names, increasing short‑term vulnerability for SOFI. Private Credit Headwinds
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SOFI
Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,640,000 after buying an additional 6,814,727 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,188,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 30.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after buying an additional 5,708,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 372.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,650,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after buying an additional 5,244,291 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.
SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.
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