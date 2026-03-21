Harold Bernstein Sells 15,000 Shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Stock

Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) CMO Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Harold Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 10th, Harold Bernstein sold 30,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $1,513,500.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $690,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Harold Bernstein sold 25,156 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,011,271.20.

On Monday, January 5th, Harold Bernstein sold 412 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,480.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Harold Bernstein sold 4,432 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $179,185.76.

On Monday, December 29th, Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MAZE stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,329,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,233. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 4.47. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maze Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after buying an additional 438,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 362,060 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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