Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading Down 7% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.55. Approximately 7,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 71,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.

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Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

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Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank‐check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganisation or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Its units trade on the OTC Markets under the ticker FCACU, reflecting the company’s status as a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

The firm is backed by a management team with experience in private equity, corporate finance and venture investing. While specific leadership details are limited, the sponsors bring a track record of sourcing, structuring and executing growth‐oriented transactions.

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