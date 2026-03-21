Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 139.10 and last traded at GBX 137.50. 6,688,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 13,930,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury Capital from GBX 151 to GBX 153 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 184.50.

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Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.30.

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 4.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Shaftesbury Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 141.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shaftesbury Capital PLC will post 5.0712105 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shaftesbury Capital

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Shaftesbury Capital PLC (“Shaftesbury Capital”) is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio under management, valued at £5.4 billion, extends to 2.8 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London’s West End. With a diverse mix of shops, restaurants, cafés, bars, residential apartments and offices, our destinations include the high footfall, thriving neighbourhoods of Covent Garden, Carnaby, Soho and Chinatown.

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