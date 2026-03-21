Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Uranium Royalty Corp. (TSE:URC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.92 and last traded at C$4.94. 212,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 412,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Uranium Royalty from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URC

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$666.47 million, a P/E ratio of 113.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Uranium Royalty (TSE:URC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.66 million for the quarter. Uranium Royalty had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 1.35%.

About Uranium Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Royalty Corp is focused on gaining exposure to uranium prices by making investments in uranium interests, including royalties, streams, debt and equity investments in uranium companies, and through holdings of physical uranium. The company operates in a single segment, the investment in a portfolio of uranium interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.