Gopal Ajay Madan Sells 51,585 Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 51,585 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $479,224.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,179,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,955,762.03. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gopal Ajay Madan also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 23rd, Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $336,404.32.

RealReal Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 4,911,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,320,643. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RealReal in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in RealReal by 652.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 2,599,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 3,474.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,493 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 501.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,782 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,585,000. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,912,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

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The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

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