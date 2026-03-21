Insider Selling: Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) EVP Sells 1,583 Shares of Stock

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Mari Steinmetz sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $20,278.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,187.50. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,063,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

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Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 1.75%.The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,141,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,457 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kohl’s by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kohl’s

About Kohl’s

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Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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