Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Shares Down 6.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.85 and last traded at GBX 1.85. 14,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,700,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.98.

Genflow Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.24.

About Genflow Biosciences

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Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

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