Newmont (NYSE:NEM) EVP Peter Toth Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,020. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Newmont Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.74. 30,675,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,665,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. Newmont Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.93 and a 52 week high of $134.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.25. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.39.

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Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.71. Newmont had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

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The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Newmont this week:

Positive Sentiment: Newmont reported strong quarterly results and recently raised its quarterly dividend, underpinning cash flow and income appeal for long‑term investors. Read More.

Newmont reported strong quarterly results and recently raised its quarterly dividend, underpinning cash flow and income appeal for long‑term investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank maintained a “sector outperform” view on NEM (small trim to its price target), leaving a large implied upside from current levels — a sign some sell‑side support remains. Read More.

Scotiabank maintained a “sector outperform” view on NEM (small trim to its price target), leaving a large implied upside from current levels — a sign some sell‑side support remains. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains tilted positive overall (consensus rating = Buy and a high average price target), which could limit downside if bullion stabilizes. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains tilted positive overall (consensus rating = Buy and a high average price target), which could limit downside if bullion stabilizes. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures include routine 10b5‑1 sales by executives (planned program) — typically pre‑arranged and not an immediate operational red flag. Read More.

Company disclosures include routine 10b5‑1 sales by executives (planned program) — typically pre‑arranged and not an immediate operational red flag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro fears that the Fed may delay rate cuts amid sticky inflation and higher oil prices have driven gold and silver lower; miners like Newmont are highly sensitive to bullion moves, pressuring the share price. Read More.

Macro fears that the Fed may delay rate cuts amid sticky inflation and higher oil prices have driven gold and silver lower; miners like Newmont are highly sensitive to bullion moves, pressuring the share price. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising fuel costs and weaker gold prices are being cited as squeezing miners’ margins and raising concerns about 2026 cost/volume outlook — a direct headwind to near‑term earnings expectations. Read More.

Rising fuel costs and weaker gold prices are being cited as squeezing miners’ margins and raising concerns about 2026 cost/volume outlook — a direct headwind to near‑term earnings expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent open‑market insider selling (David James Fry sold ~18,394 shares, disclosed via SEC Form 4) has amplified negative sentiment during a broader sector pullback. Read More.

Recent open‑market insider selling (David James Fry sold ~18,394 shares, disclosed via SEC Form 4) has amplified negative sentiment during a broader sector pullback. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple market write‑ups flagged sharp intraday declines after the Fed’s signal and weaker bullion; momentum selling in the sector has exacerbated Newmont’s drop. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Newmont by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $240,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $152.00 to $151.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

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About Newmont

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Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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