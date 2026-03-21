Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.5677 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 323,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 210,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5108.

Azarga Uranium Stock Up 5.7%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.54.

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Azarga Uranium Company Profile

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Azarga Uranium Corp. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company specializing in the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium projects in the United States. With its primary focus on in situ recovery (ISR) uranium deposits, the company aims to support the global nuclear energy sector by advancing low-cost, environmentally responsible production through licensed ISR operations.

The company’s flagship asset is the Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, where it has secured state and federal permits from the U.S.

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