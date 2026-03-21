Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 15,410 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $2,318,742.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,451,794.04. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, March 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56.

On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $17.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.65. 15,885,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,734,485. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

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About Bloom Energy

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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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