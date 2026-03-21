Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 15,410 Shares

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $2,318,742.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 195,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,451,794.04. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56.
- On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded down $17.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.65. 15,885,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,734,485. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $180.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,560,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
More Bloom Energy News
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookfield committed multibillion-dollar investment to deploy Bloom’s fuel cells in AI-focused data centers — a direct demand pipeline that underpins revenue growth and institutional validation. Bloom Energy Brookfield Deal Links Fuel Cells To AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlights a nearly 596% one‑year surge driven by AI data center demand and distributed power solutions; rising estimates and improved ROIC support a bullish fundamental narrative. Bloom Energy Outpaces Industry in a Year: How to Play the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Market write-ups note a near‑term rally (shares climbed earlier this week) as investors favor companies with on‑demand and less geopolitically exposed services. Bloom Energy (BE) Climbs 6.5%–Here’s Why
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysis shows consolidation near trend highs with a cup‑with‑handle pattern and support at the 50‑day moving average — suggests upside if buying resumes. Bloom Energy (BE) Price Forecast: Support Holds, Trend Poised for Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Bloom appears on lists of top market movers today — useful for intraday attention but not a standalone fundamental driver. 10 Stocks Dominating Today’s Market Action: Bloom, Vermilion and More
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader sector commentary (news roundup) may influence sentiment but contains mixed signals for fuel‑cell peers. Stock Market Today, March 18: Plug Power’s Rally Stalls Slightly
- Negative Sentiment: Headline reporting ties a recent share dip to insider selling, which can prompt short‑term weakness and increase volatility. Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Price Down 2.1% on Insider Selling
- Negative Sentiment: Officer Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares — another reported insider sale that may be viewed as profit‑taking. Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 29,807 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Executives Aman Joshi and Satish Chitoori also reported sales (19,944 and 18,964 shares), adding to the near‑term sell pressure narrative. Aman Joshi Sells 19,944 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Satish Chitoori Sells 18,964 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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