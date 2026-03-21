TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSIW) Trading 18.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSIW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.75. 2,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 5,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Up 18.4%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 439.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,336 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive technologies to enhance the precision and efficacy of cancer radiation therapy. The company’s lead product, the TriMark™ Tissue Marker System, is designed to provide high-visibility soft-tissue fiducial markers that assist oncologists in accurately targeting tumors during radiotherapy. By deploying bio-absorbable markers directly into tumor beds, TriSalus aims to improve treatment planning, patient comfort and long-term follow-up imaging.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota, TriSalus Life Sciences pursues a platform approach to oncology treatment, with research and development efforts centered on novel delivery devices and advanced imaging solutions.

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