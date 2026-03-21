GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL) Stock Price Down 7.5% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 5,705,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,324,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46.

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Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SMCL – Free Report) by 262.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,107 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.51% of GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long SMCI Daily ETF (SMCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Super Micro Computer Inc (ticker: SMCI) stock. SMCL was launched on Dec 12, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

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