Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.59. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Americas Technology Acquisition Trading Up 0.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59.

Americas Technology Acquisition Company Profile

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Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

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