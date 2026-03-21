Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.92 and last traded at C$8.92. 15,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 23,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.95.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Blackline Safety to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
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