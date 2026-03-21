Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (LON:CBKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.27 and last traded at GBX 2.29. Approximately 2,296,804 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,765,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.28. The firm has a market cap of £72.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.56.

About Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E.

(Get Free Report)

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products. The company also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; smart wallet, mobile, internet, and phone banking; and ATM services.

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