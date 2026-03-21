Tungray Technologies (NASDAQ:TRSG) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Get Free Report) was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.0201 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 3,568 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.0799.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Tungray Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tungray Technologies has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Tungray Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tungray Technologies stock. T3 Companies LLC bought a new position in Tungray Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 499,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. T3 Companies LLC owned approximately 3.05% of Tungray Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Tungray Technologies

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Tungray Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tooling and customized industrial manufacturing solutions in China and Singapore. It offers customized industrial test and tooling solutions; welding equipment manufacturing; and direct drive and linear direct current motors. The company also designs, develops, and manufactures non- standard equipment, such as automated assembly equipment, precision testing equipment, tooling fixtures, etc., as well as induction brazing and hardening equipment, and tooling fixtures; researches, develops, and sells intelligent robots and storage equipment; and installs industrial machinery and equipment, and mechanical engineering works.

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