64,688 Shares in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW Acquired by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 64,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,171,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sibanye Gold by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,576,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,443 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thabane Vincent Maphai bought 12,000 shares of Sibanye Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 140,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,974.52. The trade was a 9.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sibanye Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

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Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of SBSW opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.30. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sibanye Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.2614 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

About Sibanye Gold

(Free Report)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum‐group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

Further Reading

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