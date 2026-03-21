Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 95.1% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.7% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 47,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,132,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 616,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,416,717. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 99,574 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $4,382,251.74. Following the sale, the director owned 279,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,320,247.42. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,849 shares of company stock valued at $15,917,463. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.73% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

About Exelixis

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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