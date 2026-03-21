MFG Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ $TQQQ

MFG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,442 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises 2.8% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $982,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Innova Wealth Partners boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 17.9% in the third quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

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ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.46. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $60.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0855 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments. ProShare Advisors LLC (ProShare Advisors) provides the investment advisory and management services for the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report).

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