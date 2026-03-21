Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.85 and last traded at $18.2640, with a volume of 30947 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ceva in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ceva in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Ceva in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Ceva in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

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Ceva Stock Down 2.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $515.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Ceva had a negative net margin of 9.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Ceva’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ceva, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceva

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceva during the 3rd quarter worth $11,410,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ceva by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ceva by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ceva by 1,287.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 355,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 329,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ceva by 835.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

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