KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $53.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF $FBCG

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 977,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,727 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.0% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $53,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 447,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,530,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,423,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,332,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,308,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares during the period.

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Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.81.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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