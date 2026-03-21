MRP Capital Investments LLC Invests $3.51 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.8% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Apple by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,656,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $676,032,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 30,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 53,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Crosspoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Apple Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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