Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

AAV has been the subject of several research reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th.

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Advantage Energy Trading Up 0.4%

Advantage Energy Company Profile

AAV opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.42. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.81 and a 1-year high of C$13.20.

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Advantage Energy Ltd supplies clean, affordable, reliable, and sustainable Canadian energy to power the needs of Canada and the world. It is focused on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource at Glacier, Wembley/Pipestone, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta.

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