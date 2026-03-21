Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYMI. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,920.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

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Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 3.3%

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $90.61 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $101.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.708 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

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