11,795 Shares in Millicom International Cellular SA $TIGO Bought by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000.

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Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.90. Millicom International Cellular SA has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Millicom International Cellular ( NASDAQ:TIGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.45. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Millicom International Cellular’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

TIGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.80 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

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About Millicom International Cellular

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA, trading under the TIGO brand, is a Luxembourg‐headquartered telecommunications and media company that provides a range of mobile, cable broadband, digital television and enterprise services. Through its integrated infrastructure, the company delivers voice and data connectivity, high‐speed internet access and pay‐television packages to millions of customers, supported by ongoing investments in network coverage and capacity.

Established in 1990 by Swedish investor Jan Stenbeck, Millicom has grown into a multi‐regional operator focused primarily on Central and South America.

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