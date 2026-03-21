Hyong Kim Sells 18,404 Shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Hyong Kim sold 18,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $328,327.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 367,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,785.84. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hyong Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Tuesday, January 6th, Hyong Kim sold 16,506 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $352,403.10.

On Monday, December 29th, Hyong Kim sold 12,694 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $237,885.56.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 4.5%

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,732.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79.

Alignment Healthcare News Roundup

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alignment Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (‑$0.05 vs. consensus ‑$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer‑term growth expectations. Earnings Summary

Strong fundamentals — Alignment reported Q4 revenue of ~$1.01B and an EPS beat (‑$0.05 vs. consensus ‑$0.15) with revenue up ~44% YoY, which supports longer‑term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Analyst Coverage

Analyst bullishness — Multiple brokerages have raised price targets and maintain Buy/Overweight views (e.g., TD Cowen, JPMorgan, KeyCorp, Robert W. Baird), leaving a consensus analyst stance that is constructive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data.

Short‑interest data published for March appears erroneous (shows 0 shares / NaN changes). Do not treat those figures as evidence of new short pressure until exchanges correct the data. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. BTSG or ALHC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

High institutional ownership (~86%) can mute volatility from retail flows but also means institutional positioning matters for future moves; a Zacks comparison piece contrasts ALHC with peers for valuation context. Negative Sentiment: Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near‑term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Alignment Healthcare announces secondary offering by major shareholder

Secondary offering announced by a major shareholder — the planned secondary raises potential near‑term selling supply and is a clear negative for price action until the offering size and timing are known. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — several senior executives reported sales on Mar 18–19 (CEO John E. Kao: 73,046 shares; President Dawn Maroney: 36,749; COO Sebastian Burzacchi: 15,361; plus multiple other officers, and Robert Scavo sold 11,285). These simultaneous disposals (~tens of thousands of shares each at ~$17.84) create headline risk and likely contributed to today’s negative sentiment. Representative SEC filings: Kao — Kao SEC Filing , Scavo — Scavo SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALHC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.