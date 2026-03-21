Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.7%

JEPQ stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $60.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach. The fund also invests in ELNs in seeking income generation. JEPQ was launched on May 3, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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