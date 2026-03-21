Private Client Services LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October $IOCT

Private Client Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOCT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 82.5% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 152,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $2,318,000.

Get Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.45. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.